GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB)- A woman has died after being struck by a car in Glastonbury this evening, according to police.
The collision occurred at Main Street and Water Street.
Main Street is currently closed between Foote Road and Hopewell Road.
Metro Traffic Services is helping Glastonbury PD with the investigation.
Witnesses with any information are urged to contact police at 860-633-8301.
Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.