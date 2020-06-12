NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday morning.
Police said they were called to a home on Arthur Street where the woman’s body was found.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death is being considered suspicious at this time.
Police said her identification has not yet been released.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.