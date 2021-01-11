MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden Police arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a home, causing a woman to hide inside her closet.
On January 9 around 9 p.m., Meriden police responded to the area of Dee Avenue for the report of a burglary in process.
The homeowner said she was hiding is the closet of her home at the time of 911 call. She indicated she heard someone inside the home.
When officers arrived, they saw a window of the home open. When they approached the house, an unidentified man was seen in the window.
The man, identified as Jonathan Walker, was ordered to exit the house and was taken into custody.
It was later discovered that Walker was walked on three active PRAWN warrants.
The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Walker was charged with first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
