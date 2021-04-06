NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman identified as a suspect in a deadly New Haven shooting last month has been charged with murder.
Brianna Triplett, 32, has been charged with murdering Dwaneia Turner.
Turner was shot and killed on March 16 on Auburn Street.
Officers found Turner near a parked car and detained Triplett at the scene.
A short time later, police said a second gunshot victim was found on nearby Sylvan Avenue.
The victims of both shootings were transported to the hospital, however Turner died.
The second victim was shot in the hand. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.
Triplett was initially charged with assault in connection to the shooting.
In addition to murder, Triplett was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
She’s being held on a $2 million and is expected to appear in court again later this month.
