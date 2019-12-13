WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A West Hartford woman is facing charges after police said she pushed an airline employee at Bradley International Airport.
It happened on Thursday on a Spirit Airlines flight headed to Fort Myers.
Police said 59-year-old Sandra Cohen was confrontational and refused to get off the plane after being asked several times.
She’s now facing a number of charges, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and simple trespass.
She was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
