HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the head on Bonner Street in Hartford.
Police said the shooting appears to be accidental.
According to police, it appears it happened on the second floor of 116 Bonner Street.
Police have not found the person responsible for the shooting at this time.
During the initial investigation, police said it is believed that the person accidentally discharged their gun.
McDonough Middle School was put into a safe mode while police investigated the incident.
Bonner Street in Hartford is being cleared as police are investigating the incident.
According to police,they evacuated the immediate area until it was determined to be safe.
