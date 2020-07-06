NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An 18-year-old female remains hospitalized with a significant head injury after being shot early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday in New Haven.
Police said the victim arrived by a private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot in the head by a gunman who was on foot and fired at the car.
During the early morning hours, detectives searched the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
