NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Sunday afternoon.
It happened near neighborhood mart in the area of Norton and Chapel streets, just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A supervisor said an argument happened right before the stabbing.
The female victim was taken to the hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
At the scene on Sunday, family members arrived, saying she's an employee, a mother, and a grandmother.
Now they're begging for answers.
"She was very nice to everybody. Why did you people do this? Whoever did this, you unmenanced, unchained devils get caught," said Veta Scott, a relative of the victim.
There is no word at this time about a suspect.
