HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Naugatuck woman is facing charges after police said she stole from several apartments at a Hamden assisted living facility.
According to police, 40-year-old Camile Dzemailoska was seen by staff members at the Larson Place Senior Living Facility on Jan. 17, going in and out of several of the apartments.
When confronted, she said she was an aide for a resident. She was then asked to leave.
After that, a resident reported that she was missing a large sum of money.
Dzemailoska was later found by police in Cheshire. She was found with several pieces of stolen jewelry.
She was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.
She was released on a $15,000 bond.
