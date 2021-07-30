EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after police said a woman was thrown from a car on I-91 south on Friday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police said it happened around 1:45 p.m. on I-91 south in East Windsor.
Troopers received reports of a person having been thrown from a vehicle.
When they arrived, the found a woman in the shoulder of the highway.
She was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of them is unknown at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
