NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A Newington woman is facing charges after police said she was in possession of a crocodile monitor, which is a prohibited reptile.
The investigation began in June of last year, when New Britain police were notified about a foul odor and flies coming from an apartment on Chestnut Street.
When officers got there they found the crocodile monitor, as well as two emaciated dogs inside.
Officer said the apartment was filthy, smelled of urine, and saw feces throughout. The temperature inside was also extremely hot and there were no fans or air conditioning inside.
Nobody appeared to be living inside the apartment, and the conditions were so poor that the New Britain Health Department had to condemn it.
The property owner identified Eileen Rodriguez of Newington as the renter of the apartment.
Police said she and her boyfriend Carlos Colon were believed to have been involved in harboring the animals in the apartment under those conditions.
Colon was arrested last November and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.
Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, and illegal possession of prohibited species without a permit.
She relinquished ownership of the two dogs and the crocodile monitor was turned over to the Connecticut Environmental Police.
The estimated black market value of the reptile is about $15,000.
