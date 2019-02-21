PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Police in Plainville are searching for three women who are suspected to have stolen from Old Navy.
According to police, the women entered the Old Navy in town and stole over $1,500 worth of female clothing items.
The suspect fled in a car that appears to be an older model, silver Chevy Impala with no visible license plate.
Police said the car drove on Route 84 east towards New Britain, damaging another customer’s car in the process.
If anyone can identify the suspects or the car involved, they are asked to call Plainville Police at 860-747-1616.
