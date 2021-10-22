NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A Woodbury man is facing charges, accused of sending four harassing emails to a New London city official.
The emails were sent last November and last December and were considered vulgar, degrading, racial, and were directed at the victim.
The person behind those emails was identified as 58-year-old John “Jack” Perun, of Woodbury, police said.
Perun had told police he sent the emails after seeing a news article about the New London Columbus statue where the victim was identified.
Police arrested Perun on Thursday and charged him with four counts of second-degree harassment.
