Police said an 8-year-old child was struck by a car on Saturday morning.
Norwich Police Department Captain James Veiga said the child suffered a serious leg injury after being struck by a car in the area of North Main Street and Central Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.
Veiga said Norwich Police, Norwich Fire, and American Ambulance responded to the scene.
The child was taken to W.W. Backus Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police said they are investigating the collision. The intersection was reopened to traffic at 1:30 p.m.
