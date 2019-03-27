HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A call for peace among all faiths is happening at the state capitol on Wednesday.
It comes just days after a local Islamic center received a disturbing call.
Now, there will be an increased police presence a the Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford.
The imam told Channel 3 that the caller wanted the place to burn.
While police investigated, a peace symposium is planned not far away in Hartford.
Wajid Ahmed said he vividly remembers an attack on his mosque, the Baitul Aman in Meriden, in 2015.
Ever since, the community holds the peace symposium in March to bring people of all faiths together to build trust and understanding.
Organizers called this year no different.
With recent attacks and threats made on houses of worship, they said the event is needed now more than ever.
"The whole point is to take that hate out," Ahmed said. "And whatever wrong ideas that people have, what they’re learning from the internet and social media, why don’t we just sit together, break bread, and learn from each other. That’s what this is about."
The symposium starts at 10 a.m. inside the capitol building.
Speakers from various faith groups are expected to speak.
(1) comment
People need to stop with the guilt by association.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.