HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man continued across the country and in Connecticut on Friday.
In Wethersfield, a call for change rally is set to get underway at 4 p.m.
Participants are expected to walk to the Wethersfield Police Department.
Earlier on Friday in Hartford, protestors marched from downtown to the State Capitol, chanting "no justice, no peace,” many saying there are injustices targeted toward the black community.
“We are people with emotions, people that you're killing. We are people that have feelings. We are dying from a system you have created without us. But hate will never win over love and love will always come,” said Sean Woke, who participated in Friday’s protest.
Another protest is slated to start Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol.
Another rally was held in East Haven, where a few dozen residents gathered on the town green.
Members of the police department also condemned all four Minneapolis police officers who were present when Floyd died.
“I think we can all agree that what we saw was nothing short of criminal, and I think we can all agree that the three officers that stood by and did nothing had a responsibility,” said East Haven Police Lt. Joe Murgo.
Police departments in towns all around the state have joined protesters to keep things peaceful, but in East Haven, they actually worked with organizers to put the event on and promote it on social media.
They also took to the state at the rally to lead the calls for change and accountability.
“The overwhelming majority of police officers are in favor of progress, the overwhelming majority of police departments are out here to improve relations,” Murgo said.
East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora also told attendees has no tolerance for the kind of police conduct captured on video in Minneapolis.
“Since I got sworn in back in November, all of them know that, you know, my administration will not at all tolerate racism,” Carfora said.
East Haven police have had their own troubles in the past, including a federal consent decree in 2012. An investigation found some officers targeted minorities with harassment and force.
Murgo says the department wants to help push for reforms.
He also says it was important that the department show its solidarity with the community.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of now ex-officers in Minneapolis.
Most of those held Thursday night were peaceful. Channel 3 saw protesters and police coming together to try and start a conversation.
Some others, however, turned violent once again.
An elderly man was hospitalized after he confronted police during a rally in Buffalo, NY.
Two officers were suspended pending an investigation.
In Denver, police are investigating a shooting where protests happened near the state capitol.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Police said it's unclear if the incident was related to those protests.
Protests across the country, such as a large one in Houston, TX, have largely been peaceful
Images from there showed an officer hugging 5-year-old African American named Simone.
In Connecticut, hundreds of people filled the town green in Bloomfield for a candlelight vigil.
"We have the civil rights movement, which passed the laws and changed legislation to combat racism," said Monique Anderson of Bloomfield. "I think we’re finally in that psychological step where we’re trying to change people’s minds into seeing the errors of racism and the effects that it has on black people."
The protests in Connecticut have also been largely peaceful.
Organizers continue to say that they encourage the peaceful demonstrations to forward the conversation of injustice.
(4) comments
The real truth about George Floyd, by the most courageous black woman in the country: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtPfoEvNJ74
Those of us who sincerely want to live in a harmonious, multiracial country know that it is incompatible with race hatred, no matter what the source and no matter to whom it is directed. We need more heroes like Candace Owen to show us the way!
If Candace Owen had a long criminal record and was detained for shoplifting, subsequently handcuffed, then resisted arrest (while still handcuffed), and then had a knee on her neck for 8 minutes contributing to her death, you would o.k. with that?
You're a racist clown and will be called out on it every time you continue to post here.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Pleas watch the video. And stop the personal attacks which violate the discussion guidelines. I will report abusive comments.
I'll put my posts (all) up against yours (all) any day. We'll see what's considered abusive (and offensive). Go for it.
Brian Duffy
