NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven on Saturday night, police said.
Police say the crash happened around 11:56 p.m. in the Hill neighborhood.
Officers were told the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by two vehicles, police said.
Police say the first vehicle fled the scene and the second vehicle remained on scene.
A witness told police the vehicle that fled the scene was a yellow car, possible a sports model.
The 42-year-old male was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.
Part of Ella Grasso Boulevard was closed overnight but has since reopened.
Witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
