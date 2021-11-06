EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to East Hartford Police, officers found an adult pedestrian on the ground when responding to a car striking an utility pole.
Police stated it appears that the pedestrian was also hit by the car.
Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
