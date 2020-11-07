NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after police say he had been struck by a pickup truck in the Elm City.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says it happened around 8:20 at the corner of Quinnipiac Avenue and Foxon Boulevard.
It was later determined that a Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck, being operated by a 21-year-old New Haven woman, was traveling down Quinnipiac Avenue in a left turn only lane when an adult male began walking from the gas station driveway on the left side of the street over to the opposite side.
The male was struck by the front end of the vehicle as it approached the Foxon Boulevard intersection.
When first responders arrived, they found the adult male unresponsive.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries, including head trauma.
Capt. Duff added that the victim remains in critical but stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
This crash remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.