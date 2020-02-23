NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in New Haven, police said.
Police say officers were called to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Dixwell Avenue between Argyle Street and Gibbs Street around 3 a.m.
When officers arrived a 42-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the roadway.
Police say the motorist, 37-year-old Lucille Patterson of New Haven, was in the roadway trying to comfort the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, said police.
Police say one passenger was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and another passenger was not injured.
Investigators learned Patterson was driving distracted when she struck two parked cars and the pedestrian, police said.
Police say Patterson failed to meet standards in a field sobriety test. She was then placed under arrest.
Patterson is charged with assault second degree with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, failure to use care near vulnerable person, and distracted driving.
Patterson was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in New Haven court on March 5.
Officials say police impounded the vehicle that was involved in the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
