GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was injured in a Groton car crash.
Matthew Bell was struck by Margaret Duval on Feb. 22 , in the area of Route 12 and Crystal Lake Road
When officers arrived, Bell was conscious but not alert. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No enforcement action has been taken at this time.
The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or who has any information that may assist the police in the investigation, to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.
