MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down part of I-84.
Officials said it happened just after 5 p.m. on the westbound side of I-84 between Exits 17 and 16.
The extent of that party's injuries remains unknown at this time.
It is unclear when that part of I-84 is expected to reopen.
Drivers traveling through the area can expect delays.
