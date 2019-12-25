BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - State Police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Bethany.
Police say the victim was struck while attempting to cross Amity Road from the Southbound side to the Northbound side.
According to police the vehicle, which had a 7 1/2 foot plow attached to the front, was traveling in the northbound lane.
James Skaarva, 60, was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Beaudoin of Troop I at 203-393-4200 Ext. 3018.
