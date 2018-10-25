BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A person was hit and killed by a dump truck on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Thursday evening.
State Police said Maria Mendoza-Robles, 54, of Bridgeport, was the victim of a hit-and-run crash involving a dump truck.
The crash happened in the area of Exit 5 on Route 8 southbound around 8 p.m.
Troop G received several 911 calls in regards to a female trying to cross the highway.
Mendoza-Robles was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are trying to find the driver of a red or orange dump truck with a grey dump bed.
The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call Troop G at 203-696-2500.
