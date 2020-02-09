ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Enfield on Saturday evening, according to Police.
Route 5 was closed between Oliver Road and Post Office Road after a pedestrian was struck by a blue Hyundai.
A walker and a prosthetic leg laid in the road as officers investigated and conducted skid tests to determine how fast the car was traveling.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, Police said.
The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Route 5 has reopened.
