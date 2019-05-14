OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook, State Police said.
The crash happened in the area of Exit 69 around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Several lanes were closed while police investigated the crash.
However, the officers on the scene said the investigation has finished and all lanes have reopened.
Police had no further information.
