BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport woman was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle.
According to city officials, authorities responded to the corner of Granfield and Success Avenues just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report about a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
It was later determined that a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Granfield Avenue when it blew through a stop sign at the corner of Success Avenue and struck a 70-year-old Bridgeport woman that was attempting to cross the street.
The driver, a 25-year-old Stratford man, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Officials say they initially found the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway when they arrived on scene.
The woman was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition.
That section of Granfield Avenue was fully reopened around 9:45 p.m.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Officer Cynthia Dolyak of the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
