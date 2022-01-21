HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police say an 18-year-old female has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamden Thursday evening.
Officers responded to Whitney Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.
Police say they found an 18-year-old female in the middle of the road and the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.
The pedestrian was crossing the street and was not using the crosswalk.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
