NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in New Haven on Tuesday morning, according to police.
The person was hit on Middletown Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Middletown Ave. is closed between Cross St. and Cranston St. while police investigate.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
The victim has not been identified by police.
