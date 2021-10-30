MIDDLETOWN CT, (WFSB) A pedestrian was hit by a car on Saybrook Road near Frisbie Street in Middletown. The man sustained serious injuries and was sent to the hospital.
The windshield of the car was smashed. Shoes and other items were found on the scene.
Police at the scene are saying the driver is cooperating and has no injuries.
Stay with Ch. 3 as we keep you up to date on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.