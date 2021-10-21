NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Zuniga Alvarado was arrested after he struck a 60-year-old woman while using a phone while driving.
The woman suffered serious noon-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.
Alvarado was charged with failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian crossing roadway within crosswalk, and operating a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
