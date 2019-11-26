NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in New Haven early Tuesday morning, police said.
Orange Street and State Street were closed to traffic while police investigated.
The victim suffered serious injuries but is still alive, according to police.
The roads are now open to traffic.
