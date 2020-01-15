NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on Ella Grasso Boulevard near the intersection of Boston Post Road.
The Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to determine what led to the crash.
The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
