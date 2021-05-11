WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- With kids as young as 12 are close to being able to get vaccinated, pediatricians are weighing in.
While the FDA has given the approval for those who are 12 to 15 years old, the Centers for Disease Control has yet to do so. However, it’s expected within the next few days.
In Waterbury, Dr. Jill Bernstein, a pediatrician at StayWell Health Center, said a lot of her patients are ready to get vaccinated.
She adds that their parents are ready to get them to their appointments, especially as children go back to school, summer camp and are playing sports.
"Usually, the parents I find are more likely to want to protect their children than themselves. We are seeing a lot more interest in getting children vaccinated," she explained.
Of course, she is still seeing a little hesitation.
“Questions about side effects, with what happened with the Johnson & Johnson, caused a lot of fear in our population to get the vaccine,” Bernstein said.
When it comes to easing those fears, Bernstein said it’ll be a lot of what she’s already doing, which is providing education on the vaccine.
Besides educating her patients and their families, Bernstein is pitching Pfizer as any other vaccine.
Since many of her patients in this age range have had several vaccines at this point.
"We give many, many vaccines all day long here. There's a human papillomavirus virus vaccine that we give to kids age 9 and up to prevent cervical cancer, and we give vaccines for meningitis, different ones, in children,” Bernstein said.
Waterbury is ready to start vaccinating those 12 to 15 years old once the Centers for Disease Control gives the green light.
The city has compiled a list of all vaccination clinics, including walk-ups, which can be found by clicking here.
