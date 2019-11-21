NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A community came together to support an undocumented teen in New Haven who was detained by immigration officials.
Mario Aguilar Castanon fled death threats and gang violence in Guatemala by coming to the U.S. a few years ago, his friends and teachers said.
Thursday morning, those same peers boarded a bus at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven to Boston to fight to keep Aguilar in the country.
Aguilar was staying with an uncle in New Haven and went to school at Wilbur Cross.
A few months ago, he went to court to face a misdemeanor charge that stemmed from a car crash in September.
However, Immigration Customs Enforcement said it took him into custody at Milford Superior Court for immigration violations.
Aguilar's supporters told Channel 3 that it happened before he even walked into the courthouse.
Since then, he's been in a federal detention facility.
"We've missed him incredibly since then," said Mary Perez-Estrada, Spanish teacher, Wilbur Cross High School. "His friends miss him, his younger brother misses him, and he deserves to be back with us getting an education."
"ICE are using courthouses as their stalking ground and we need to recognize and we need to do something," said Venesa Suarez, a supporter of Aguilar.
Thursday, his attorneys said they'll present his asylum case at the ICE office in Boston.
“I think this stikes home. This is a real as it can get. This is someone from my community, someone I have a connection to," said Jesus Morales Sanchez, a Wilbur Cross High School student. “We're not going to go down without a fight. We're going to keep fighting until he's home where he belongs."
Aguilar's peers attended a rally at 8 a.m. outside of the federal courthouse in Boston.
"We're going up there to fight, not only for Mario but everyone who's been caught up in the immigration system," said Anthony Barroso, Connecticut Students for a Dream.
The asylum hearing happened at 8:30 a.m.
"We often fall into the narrative that America is the land of opportunities, and unfortunately these opportunities are being taken away," Morales-Sanchez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.