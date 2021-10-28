Pelosi warns Democrats not to 'embarrass' Biden as leaders push for infrastructure vote

(CNN) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on Thursday not to "embarrass" President Joe Biden by voting down a $1 trillion infrastructure bill ahead of Biden's trip overseas, a warning that underscores the high-stakes of the moment for the divided party as the President's agenda hangs in the balance.

House Democratic leaders are pushing for a vote on the infrastructure bill even as key progressives signal they plan to withhold their support, a dynamic that could force leadership to delay the vote for the second time in two months and deal a major blow to Biden on the world stage.

Biden appealed directly to House Democrats in a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, pitching them on a framework for a separate, larger climate and economic package. The infrastructure bill and economic package are key priorities for the President as well as for Democratic members of Congress who want to prove they can govern.

The problem for party leaders is that progressives have made clear they do not want to vote for the infrastructure bill unless the larger bill moves in tandem and have said a framework is not enough to win their votes.

The President's visit to the Hill marked a last-ditch attempt to unify the party to secure a deal on the plan and a House vote on the infrastructure bill.

The stakes are enormous with Biden making clear privately for more than a week he wants an agreement and passage of the infrastructure bill before he arrives at a UN Climate Conference on November 1. Biden departs for his foreign trip on Thursday.

Biden pitches Democrats in closed-door meeting

During the closed-door meeting with House Democrats, Biden laid out in person long-awaited details of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package, trying to convince progressives who are skeptical of anything short of a fully written bill and commitments from all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus to back his framework.

Biden departed the meeting after about an hour joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other aides. He waved to reporters but did not respond to shouted questions about his $1.75 trillion infrastructure framework.

While Biden's proposal isn't finalized in its entirety, days of negotiations have brought it to a place where the key elements are all locked in. The aim of the closed-door meeting was for Biden to impress upon Democrats the scope and scale of what those elements represent, even in the face of several Democratic priorities being dropped from the bill in the last several days.

Biden and Democratic leaders have made clear they want an agreement on the economic and climate package that would clear the way for the House the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that marks the second of the two pieces of Biden's sweeping domestic agenda.

But House progressives have been explicit that they need to see more than a framework agreement in order to move forward with the infrastructure bill, creating a challenge for any movement unless they move off their position.

Not all Democrats have signed off on the framework that Biden announced Thursday morning, two people familiar with the plan cautioned, but the President believes it's a consensus all Democrats should be able to support.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told reporters Thursday morning ahead of the meeting that progressives need certainty and more than just a framework on the social safety net package to be able to support the infrastructure bill.

"I think we need something a little bit more than just something on the back of an envelope," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I think legislative text is one mechanism of us getting there."

One source familiar with progressive thinking told CNN that a loose framework is not likely to be enough to convince progressives to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The source told CNN that "we are told the two senators have loosely said OK to a very general broad framework, but that they will not yet commit to voting for the bill and that there are still open questions on various pieces."

"This is exactly why we need legislative text and all parties fully agreed to that bill text," the source said.

Biden's personal pitch to House Democrats marks a concerted and concrete effort to wrest control of an unwieldy process that has led to significant revisions to Democratic goals in the effort to secure the support of centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Neither Manchin nor Sinema explicitly committed to backing the plan Thursday, though they both said they were continuing to negotiate after Biden's meeting with House Democrats.

But it also represents a risk should progressive Democrats not accept what he lays out as enough to move forward.

Biden to depart for Europe

Although Biden had been scheduled to leave for Europe for the Group of 20 Summit early in the morning, the White House was making plans Wednesday night to delay his departure by a few hours.

Biden's foreign trip is a major moment on the world stage for the President, and the White House has been hoping he would at least have a framework agreement on the spending plan in hand ahead of his departure. But there are still key aspects of a potential deal that remain unresolved, including the overall price tag and how it will be paid for.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democrats are "close to agreement" on the larger spending package and announced that the Rules Committee will meet on Thursday in a bid to show forward momentum.

That does not mean an agreement will be ready by that time, however, and it is not yet clear exactly what will happen when the committee meets.

If there is no deal and no bill text by Thursday, the committee may take witness testimony on the proposed legislation in an effort to show progress, even if they are still negotiating the policy and don't have a bill yet.

What's in the framework

The $1.75 trillion proposal focuses on care for families, addressing the climate crisis, expanding access to health care, lowering costs for the middle class and tax reforms.

The new plan makes major concessions and does not have several key planks that Biden had initially proposed, including paid family and medical leave, prescription drug pricing provisions, free community college and vision or dental Medicaid coverage.

It does include provisions to help families with childcare and caregiving, including free and universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, which amounts to the biggest expansion of public education in 100 years, according to the White House.

The largest portion of the framework focuses on climate and would include the largest legislative investment in combating climate change in US history, according to the White House. As part of that, there would be $320 billion for clean energy tax credits. This includes 10-year expanded tax credits for utility-scale and residential clean energy, transmission and storage, clean passenger and commercial vehicles and clean energy manufacturing.

On health care, the plan would close the Medicaid coverage gap and deliver health care coverage through Affordable Care Act premium tax credits to certain uninsured Americans. It would also expand Medicare coverage to include hearing services.

Senate Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote to pass the bill under a process known as budget reconciliation. That dynamic has given every single member -- and in particular, moderates like Manchin who have pushed back on a number of the original proposals for the package -- an outsized influence over the process.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Thursday.

