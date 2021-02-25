HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the vaccine rollout continues in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is expected to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week.
Pending authorization by the FDA, which could come as early as this weekend, the governor said the state is expecting to receive 30,000 doses.
“This is big news in our efforts to speed up distribution,” Lamont said in a statement on Twitter Thursday morning.
He added that the state is already anticipating 100,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved, that would rise to 130,000 total doses next week, and that number should continue increasing each week.
