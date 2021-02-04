HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People aged 65 and older in Connecticut may soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave a timetable of potentially 10 days or so during his most recent news conference.
Many people have been anxiously waiting for the information.
However, Lamont said it depends on how quickly they can get more vaccines from the federal government.
As of Thursday morning, Connecticut has been receiving about 55,000 doses of the vaccine a week.
Lamont said as that supply ramps up, so will its rollout.
He also said his administration and health officials have more clarity now than they did a month ago in terms of how much they’ll be getting and when. They are getting about 3 weeks notice.
The state is still vaccinating those who are most vulnerable, folks who are 75 and older, and previously, frontline essential workers.
Lamont said in some towns, upwards of 80 percent of the older population has already vaccinated.
Once enough progress is made, the next phase will be up, which includes those who are older than 65.
"Ten days, provided we see what the flow of vaccines is going to be, so I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, it could be two weeks," Lamont said.
The rollout is going to be sort of what it was for 75 and older. Patients can go online or call 211. In Waterbury, people can call 311.
Officials recommended trying to make it as easy and comfortable as possible to get the first vaccine and the second dose three weeks later.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccine when it becomes available and the numbers you can call, head here.
