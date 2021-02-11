MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - People ages 65 and up were officially able to register for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.
It marked the start of the next part of Phase 1B of Connecticut's vaccine rollout.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Clinics across the state started announcing as early as last week that they were preparing to take new signups for the expanded age bracket.
The Community Health Center said that it launched a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Thursday to coincide with this next part of the rollout.
The state said while registration for people over the age of 65 is underway, it is continuing to work with healthcare providers to ensure that those 75 and up can still get access as well.
Also eligible for the vaccine on Thursday were residents and staff of select congregate settings.
Those included people in halfway homes, inpatient mental health facilities, corrections facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, substance use and residential treatment facilities, along with others.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout can be found on its website here.
(1) comment
Don't take the vaccine! 84,000 Doctors and Nurses around the world have come out and said the same thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.