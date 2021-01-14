HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout has been well underway since December, the state is getting closer to entering Phase 1B.
Starting Thursday, residents who are 75 years and older were allowed to start making appointments to receive a vaccine.
For those 75 and older, to schedule an appointment through the state's website, click here, or call 877-918-2224.
Some hospitals have been doing a soft rollout this week to those eligible.
While many residents will be contacted by their healthcare provider, not all providers are giving the vaccine.
Also announced on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said Phase 1B will expand to include residents between the ages of 65 and 74, and residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of the virus.
In order to get a vaccine, you must first register or make an appointment.
As of Thursday afternoon, the response has been overwhelming.
At UConn Health’s outpatient center, they are getting hundreds of people a day.
"As soon as we get the vaccines and the quantity from the state delivered through the Department of Public Health, we are accommodating our patients, our community, our healthcare workers as fast as we can. As long as we get the vaccines in, we can increase capacity at our vaccination sites,” said Joanne Boucher, a nurse practitioner at UConn Health.
Since December, UConn Health has given about 4,000 vaccines, mainly to healthcare workers. To keep up with demand, they've had to hire more staff.
They're also planning to add another site because the vaccine requires two doses.
"Staffing is an issue as well too because we have multiple things going on with COVID, COVID testing, multiple locations in Farmington and the university,” Boucher said.
On Thursday, a couple getting vaccinated at UConn Health said they couldn’t wait.
"The feeling is a sense of relief. It was easy. You don't even feel the needle,” said Charlie Cobb.
"We were just hopeful we were going to get it soon, like maybe the end of this month. But then when I got the email from UConn yesterday saying we could sign up, I said ‘oh my gosh I could get one tomorrow’,” said Jean Cobb.
For Charlie and Jean, getting a vaccine will let them do what they love, which is seeing their grandchildren.
"They miss hugging us, you know. We can social distance, we can do some social Zoom, but this allows us to do some cuddling and hugging,” Charlie said.
By expanding Phase 1B, more than one million Connecticut residents will be eligible for vaccines.
