(WFSB) - This year, communities across the state were able to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.
Memorial Day parades highlighted their sacrifices.
Last year, many parades and ceremonies were virtual.
Today, traditions were more normal as people filled the streets to honor our nation’s heroes.
From Terryville to Rocky Hill, this Memorial Day, families and friends across the state were able to gather together to honor our nation’s heroes.
In Farmington, school groups, sports teams, and first responders walked down Farmington Avenue as a part of their Memorial Day parade.
Some parade watchers say they were able to bring back family traditions this year.
"It feels really good to get back to normal since last year we couldn't do it and it was a real bummer, but I am excited, because this year, we actually get to watch it," parade goer Ella Ross tells us.
A year ago in Norwich, they only had a small ceremony.
This year, organizers say everyone wanted to be involved in their parade and say this was one of the biggest parade’s Norwich has had.
"Everyone wants to participate and remember who have fallen," Neil O'Brien, chairman of the Norwich Memorial Day parade, stated.
Hundreds marched and gathered at Baldwin Park in Terryville to recognize those who risked their lives for freedom.
"They went out there and risked their lives for us and that is why we are standing here today, because of them and their actions that they took," eighth grader Maydine Molia said.
And in Rocky Hill, veterans, elected officials, and first responders marched and waved at crowds for the first time in more than a year.
Forty-two organizations participated in this year’s Memorial Day parade in Rocky Hill.
Many more lined the streets to reflect and remember.
"My dad was a World War II veteran. He was wounded, purple heart recipient, and that was probably his greatest thrill and greatest honor, to serve our country, so it’s always special for us," Rocky Hill resident John Acey added.
Memorial gatherings started shortly after the Civil War.
Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971.
