HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state has released additional information about who will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine next.
Right now, Phase 1B is allowing people ages 75 and older to schedule an appointment for a vaccine and ultimately get their vaccination.
Starting in early February, the state said people between the ages of 65 and 74 will be able to schedule their vaccination appointments.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
After that, likely late February or early March, frontline essential workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions who have an increased risk for severe illness will begin scheduling appointments.
The frontline essential workers include:
- Healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1a
- First responders
- Agricultural workers, including farmworkers
- Food service and restaurants
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store & pharmacy workers
- Public transit workers
- Food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly
- Education and child-care workers
- Solid waste and wastewater workers
- Inspectors working on site in the above locations
- Frontline public and social services
Beyond that, Phase 1C is slated for May, and Phase 2 is slated for June.
“We are working to administer the vaccine to as many people as possible, but the greatest barrier continues to be our supply as we are only scheduled to receive about 45,000 doses of the vaccine per week, while 1.4 million people are eligible under phase 1b,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “That is why we are working to roll this out in a way that gets the vaccine to the people who are at greatest risk first. The good news is that we are seeing an overwhelming number of people in our state who want to receive the vaccine – and that is a key component of keeping our residents safe from COVID-19. In the meantime, our administration will continue doing everything we can to get more doses of the vaccine into Connecticut as quickly as possible.”
Lamont said there are 1.4 million people eligible in Phase 1B, and the state is anticipating to receive 45,000 doses of vaccine per week from the federal government.
Therefore, this tiered approach for Phase 1B was created.
As of Sunday Jan. 17, approximately 221,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Connecticut since the vaccine program’s inception, including 196,000 first doses.
“We have begun in earnest vaccinations of our 75 and older population,” Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “We have dozens of large vaccination clinics up and running throughout the state with more coming online soon. In order to vaccinate our 75 plus residents as quickly as possible so that we can move on to the other groups within 1b, it is critical that we focus on getting shots in the arms of those elderly and most vulnerable residents. We continue to ask for everyone’s patience as we proceed through Phase 1b and on to subsequent phases. As you patiently wait your turn for vaccination, please remember to continue wearing masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and gathering only with the members of your own household.”
More information on the vaccine phases, and how to contact a healthcare provider to make an appointment, can be found by clicking here.
