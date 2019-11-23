NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Yale Police said 42 people were arrested after storming the field during the yearly tradition of the Yale-Harvard game in New Haven on Saturday.
Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins confirmed to Channel 3 that 42 people were arrested for disorderly conduct for delaying the game 48 minutes.
More than 200 people stormed the field to bring awareness to climate change.
“During the demonstration, we were looking at Twitter and it was already trending,” said Harvard University freshman, Vivian Li.
Advocates from both Ivy League schools said they have been holding the universities accountable for “unethical investments.” For years, they said sitting at the table did not work.
“A lot of the endowment for Harvard is going to fossil fuel industry. And so, they’re trying to divest that endowment,” said Harvard University freshman, Richard Luo.
Chanting, “hey, hey, ho, ho... fossil fuels have got to go,” the protesters made their stance clear on the national stage.
“I just got on the field and everyone was there, like the whole field,” said Harvard University freshman, Mickey Sherbert. “Everyone was super mad, but we were there. It was crazy.”
The 48-minute delay pushed the game to finish in a double overtime in the dark. The Yale Bowl is not equipped for night games.
Channel 3 spoke with those, who asked, was this game the right platform?
“I say, why not? It was an awesome opportunity for all generations to be parked together and understand where we’re going in this world,” said an attendee.
Another attendee questioned the place and time, posing, “maybe their approach wasn’t the best but at the same time they are just expressing themselves.”
Their expression came at a price when issued with a summons to appear in New Haven Superior Court, according to the New Haven Police, who assisted the Yale Officers.
In a statement, Yale University supports freedom and speech, but, “the exercise of free expression on campus is subject to general conditions, and we do not allow disruption of university events.”
After the 48-minute delay and a double overtime, Yale clinched a share of the Ivy League Championship with a win against Harvard, 50-43.
