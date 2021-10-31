People celebrate Halloween across the state

(WFSB) - Halloween night means costumes and candy, but for many towns it meant so much more.
Tonight, was the first time in two years Halloween events could take place.
There was Halloween fun happening across the state from trick or treating, to a 3d hologram show.”
Many families kicked off their Halloween at fair weather acres fall festival today.
Kate Ahearn at Fairview Farm said, “It’s been a great season for everyone.”
The fun and costumes continued in Windsor.
Mayor Don Trinks welcomed people to the “Nightmare on Broad Street” in Windsor.
Hundreds of kids lined the street, ready to collect their candy from local businesses around the town green.
“It is just I can’t even find the words to describe it. Any of our outdoor events last year that we lost, to have them again this year you could tell the people have been waiting,” said Trinks.
People like Imani and her dad, David Carr.
Imani said, “I’m dressed up as Harry Potter.”
“We got our bag filled. Everyone like our costumes so it’s been a good day,” said David Carr.
While many were excited to get out and trick or treat again – others weren’t ready for that just yet.
And that’s one of the reasons why Frank Campita created the great Halloween drive-thru in Suffield.
The drive-thru features spooky 3d holograms around every corner.
Campita said, “We know what’s going on with people afraid of the COVID and not wanting contact and we thought the drive thru thing was a great idea.”
He said another reason why he created the event is to raise money for the town of Suffield’s firework show. He explains the town hasn’t held a firework show in five years.
