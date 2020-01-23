EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a house fire on Triangle Drive in East Haddam Thursday morning.
Fire officials said a mother and son escaped the fire, but were in two separate homes.
Both were transported to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.
The fire was near a cul-de-sac next to the Moodus Reservoir. It was called in around 3:50 a.m.
The home appeared to be heavily damaged.
Firefighters said it took them awhile to knock the fire down because of an apparent hoarding situation.
Ice was also an issue. Sand trucks were brought in to help.
Crews said live wires fell at one point, so Eversource had to remotely cut power so they could safely work.
Channel 3 was first on the scene.
There's no word on a cause.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
