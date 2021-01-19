HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many people trying to get their second COVID-19 shots are saying they are getting confused and frustrated.
Both Pfizer and Moderna require a second dose, but in Connecticut, some people are saying they can't make that second appointment, or if they can get an appointment, it’s outside the recommended window between vaccines.
Barbara Buckley got her first vaccine at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Monday.
"I sat there for half an hour, and they monitor you. But getting the second shot is not easy,” she explained, adding that she wanted to schedule her second shot while she was getting her first.
She tried using the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), but couldn’t get an appointment until February.
VAMS is a website run by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Public Health where people can register to get vaccines.
Buckley should be getting her second dose in three weeks, but she'll have to wait at least five.
The Dept. of Public Health said waiting a couple of weeks isn't bad, but it's important to get that second dose to make the vaccine complete.
"It would be easier when you're getting your first shot to book you right then and there,” Buckley said.
However, people aren’t able to schedule both doses at the same time.
"I just don't know where else we can go,” said Michael Marquis, who got his vaccine at Rentschler Field Tuesday morning, but then had trouble scheduling a second dose. He was then able to get a second appointment Tuesday afternoon.
"I called a variety of places to try to get through to get information and I wasn't able to,” said Donna Fitzgerald, of Tolland.
The Dept. of Public Health said after the first vaccine, people should get an email so they can make an appointment for that second dose.
Health officials said while the state would like to receive more vaccines, they do have enough right now to give people that second dose.
