ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - With snow, sleet, and ice headed our way, families are rushing to stock up on groceries.
West Side Marketplace in Rocky Hill was busy all day on Friday.
Some were doing their usual shopping, others were buying extra items like sauce, water, and meat, preparing to hunker down during Winter Storm Yoshi.
As a lifelong Connecticut resident, Barbara Gordes knows winter’s fury is not to be trifled with.
“As you get older, it’s more difficult to deal with,” said Gordes.
She was stocking up on groceries like dozens of other families.
A busy afternoon at West Side Marketplace as snow, sleet, and ice are headed our way.
“Yeah, I’m a sitting duck because I don’t have generator and I don’t have a fire place. But I’ll go over my daughter’s house. She has both,” Gordes said.
The store expects long lines at their deli and meat departments.
They are keeping their shelves stocked as shoppers are buying up the essentials.
“A lot of ground meat for meatballs, sausage, things to make sauce we notice. Toilet paper, eggs milk, bread, a lot of deli meats,” said Chris Romeo, Manager at West Side Marketplace.
As people stock up for the winter storm, an item that always goes quickly is bread.
“We all get ready these days rather than just having it drop on us,” said Jerrold Abell.
West Side Marketplace plans to stay open throughout the weekend.
As for Gordes, after Saturday, she’s staying put.
“Oh definitely. I won’t go out Sunday. I don’t go out in ice,” said Gordes.
The store expects Saturday to be extremely busy.
They do plan to stay open on Sunday but that could change depending on the weather.
