NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Business is booming at many local businesses ahead of Easter Sunday.
The cold temperatures on Friday morning didn’t stop customers from getting their Easter kielbasa at Martin Rosol’s in New Britain.
“It’s just got the best kielbasa around the state,” said Mike Domijan, of Berlin.
“Martin Rosol’s has the best Easter kielbasa,” said Joan Dowling, of South Windsor.
The lines started forming long before the New Britain store even opened for business Friday morning.
“It’s so delicious. It’s something we look forward to getting every Easter. So we can’t wait to have it,” said Katie Dunn, of Middletown.
Purchasing the Easter kielbasa from Martin Rosol’s is a big tradition for many families, as New Britain is known for its strong Polish roots.
Dowling makes the trip to Martin Rosol’s each year.
“Part of coming here is part of being part of that Polish community because that’s what we grew up in,” she said.
Staff at Martin Rosol’s have been working around the clock, and preparations started weeks ago.
“It takes about a month of preparation to get everything straightened out logistically. But it’s just crazy, it’s great,” said Teddy Rosol, general manager of Martin Rosol’s.
This year, because of the pandemic, things are a bit different for those picking up their Easter kielbasas. Customers are taking a number and then lining up outside. Then, they go to a tent to either pick up their online order or place an order outside.
Teddy’s great grandfather started the business in 1928.
“We normally go through about 150,000 pounds of kielbasa, but this year we’re setting more records than ever before. So it’s great to have the support from the local community,” he said, referring to support from folks like Domijan.
Last year, his family wasn’t able to gather because of the pandemic, but this year things are looking up.
“Everyone’s vaccinated in the house so we’re going to go down to New York, Long Island, because they’re dying for the kielbasa too, so that’s our plan for Easter.
To order online, click here.
