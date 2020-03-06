NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Eleven people were forced from their home during a fire that broke out early Friday morning.
Officials said the fire was in the area of 33 Sheffield Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
Crews reported downed power lines as a result of the fire.
People who lived in the home told Channel 3 that they were woken up by smoke alarms and yelling.
They said everything happened so fast that they didn't have time to grab shoes or phones.
"The windows burst through, the glass burst through and he was like 'get out now' and we ran. We just all ran," said Jennifer Deswert of New Haven.
The fire spread to two adjacent buildings, fire officials reported.
United Illuminating was forced to cut power to the street.
A bus was brought to the scene to keep the victims warm. The Red Cross will be providing further assistance.
There is no word on possible injuries or a cause for the fire.
