MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews in Manchester responded to a fire on Woodland Street Thursday morning that forced 12 people from their home.
Officials say the fire was fully involved.
"The house is set back off the road, so first two engines had to come up the long driveway, which made it difficult," said Chief Dan Lenger, Manchester Fire Department.
Woodland Street was blocked off at Homestead Street.
The fire was first reported around 3:40 a.m.
Two dogs were reported missing.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
